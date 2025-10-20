Hunt tallied one tackle and a pick-six during the Eagles' 28-22 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Hunt gave the Eagles a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter, when he picked off a Carson Wentz pass intended for Justin Jefferson and returned it 42 yards for the touchdown. It was Hunt's first interception of his two-year NFL career, and he has opened the 2025 regular season with 15 tackles (three solo), one interception and one forced fumble through seven games.