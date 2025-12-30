Hunt logged seven tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, during the Eagles' 13-12 win over the Bills on Sunday.

Hunt finished Sunday's game tied for the third-most tackles on the Eagles and was responsible for two of the team's five sacks on Josh Allen, including a 19-yard takedown early in the fourth quarter that took the Bills out of field-goal range. It was the second time this season that Hunt logged at least 2.0 sacks in a game, and the second-year linebacker is up to 50 tackles (26 solo), including 6.5 sacks, two interceptions (including a pick-six) and two forced fumbles through 16 regular-season games.