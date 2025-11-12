Hunt posted five tackles (all solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Monday's 10-7 win over Green Bay.

Hunt made a big play early, sacking Jordan Love for an 11-yard loss on the Packers' first series after Green Bay had entered Eagles territory. That drive ultimately ended in a punt, setting the tone for a game-long defensive battle. Hunt has notched a sack in two straight games around Philadelphia's Week 9 bye. Prior to the two-game stretch, he hadn't recorded a sack in any of his first seven contests.