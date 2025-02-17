Hunt finished the 2024 season with 21 total tackles (12 solo), including 1.5 sacks, while also adding one pass defensed and two forced fumbles over 16 regular-season games.

Hunt operated as a depth option in his rookie season behind Nolan Smith at weakside linebacker, but he still had a rather productive year. With fellow linebacker Brandon Graham potentially set to retire and other linebacker Josh Sweat entering the offseason as a free agent, Hunt could be set to see a significant increase in workload next season.