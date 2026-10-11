Hunt required assistance off the field at the end of the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London due to an apparent lower-body injury, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

After the Eagles defense stuffed Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten at the goal line on a fourth-and-goal to close out the first half, Hunt emerged from the play in considerable pain. The Eagles initially brought a cart out for the linebacker, but he was able to instead walk off the field while being supported by team trainers. The team should provide an update on his status following halftime, but he would appear to be questionable to return.