Bradberry recorded three tackles (three solo) and five passes defensed including an interception in Sunday's 37-34 overtime win versus the Bills.

Bradberry played a season-high 92 defensive snaps in Week 12, but his best one came early in the fourth quarter when he picked off a Josh Allen pass on Buffalo's half of the field, setting up a late go-ahead touchdown toss. He'll have tough assignments again in Week 13 in Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.