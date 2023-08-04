Bradberry (groin) isn't practicing Friday, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bradberry's viewed as day-to-day, so he isn't expected to miss significant time. The veteran cornerback signed a three-year, $38 million contract with the Eagles in the offseason after racking up 44 tackles and 17 passes defensed for Philadelphia last season. The Eagles begin preseason play Aug. 12 in Baltimore.
More News
-
Eagles' James Bradberry: Stays in Philadelphia•
-
Eagles' James Bradberry: Excels in Philadelphia•
-
Eagles' James Bradberry: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Eagles' James Bradberry: Back at practice•
-
Eagles' James Bradberry: Sidelined with groin issue•
-
Eagles' James Bradberry: Joins up with Philadelphia•