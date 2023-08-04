Bradberry (groin) isn't practicing Friday, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bradberry's viewed as day-to-day, so he isn't expected to miss significant time. The veteran cornerback signed a three-year, $38 million contract with the Eagles in the offseason after racking up 44 tackles and 17 passes defensed for Philadelphia last season. The Eagles begin preseason play Aug. 12 in Baltimore.