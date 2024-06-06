Bradberry was absent from the Eagles' minicamp session Thursday after sustaining an undisclosed injury Tuesday, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

The ninth-year veteran is dealing with an unspecified injury that's kept him out of mandatory minicamp, but there's no word on the severity as of now. Bradberry had a down year after receiving All-Pro honors in 2022, and he's expected to remain an integral part of Philadelphia's secondary once he moves past this issue.