Bradberry was diagnosed with a concussion after exiting Sunday's 25-20 win over the Patriots, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Bradberry exited the game late after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit and didn't return. With a short week ahead as the Eagles host the Vikings this Thursday, the veteran corner will have little time to pass through the league's five-step concussion protocol to be cleared to play. If he's unable to do so, Josh Jobe would likely step in as his replacement in the starting lineup.