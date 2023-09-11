Bradberry suffered a concussion in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Patriots and is now in the league's concussion protocols, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Bradberry exited the game late after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit and did not return. With a short week ahead and the team hosting the Vikings on Thursday, the veteran corner will have little time to pass through the league's five-step process to be cleared to play. If he's unable to do so, Josh Jobe, or perhaps the rookie Kelee Ringo, will likely see a significant uptick in their workload.