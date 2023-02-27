Bradberry appeared in all 17 regular-season contests in 2022 and posted 44 tackles, 17 pass defenses, three interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

Bradberry was released by the Giants and joined their division rival last offseason. It was business as usual for the veteran defensive back, as he notched his fourth straight campaign with at least three picks and recorded his first career defensive touchdown. He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with Philadelphia, so he's headed toward free agency this spring, though the Eagles would presumably be very interested in a reunion.