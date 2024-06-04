Bradberry has been seeing work at safety during practices this week, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bradberry has also been seeing work inside, as head coach Nick Sirianni is looking to take advantage of his versatility. With rookie Quinyon Mitchell penciled in as a starter at corner opposite Darius Slay (back), the veteran may lose his starting gig in the Eagles' secondary.
