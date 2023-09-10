Bradberry went to the locker room in the closing minutes of Sunday's win over the Patriots due to an apparent head injury, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bradberry was removed from Sunday's matchup following a helmet-to-helmet hit and was unavailable to close out the game. It's unclear whether he'll be available for Thursday's matchup against the Vikings.
