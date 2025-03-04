Philadelphia plans to release Bradberry (lower leg) when the new league year starts, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Bradberry was placed on the Eagles' injured reserve list with a lower leg injury prior to the start of the 2024 regular season, and he was unable to contribute to their championship campaign. After Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean proved more than capable in the defensive backfield during their rookie seasons, Philadelphia is opting to move on from the veteran. Bradberry will turn 32 in August, and he'll have to find his next opportunity with a different team.