Bradberry is expected to sign a three-year, $38 million deal that includes $20 million fully guaranteed to remain with the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bradberry played 1,041 snaps last year, which was the fifth straight year in which he's played at least 990 snaps. Last year, he was credited with 17 passes defensed, and he's posted 17 or 18 in each of the last three seasons. He also has intercepted at least three passes in every year since 2019. He was a critical component of the Eagles defense as part of an excellent cornerback duo with Darius Slay. Going into his age-30 season, he hasn't shown noticeable signs of decline and could remain a top cornerback in 2023.