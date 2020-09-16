site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Jamon Brown: Heading to Philly
RotoWire Staff
Brown signed a contract with the Eagles on Tuesday.
Brown was signed from Chicago's practice squad and will give the Eagles some much needed depth on the offensive after Carson Wentz was sacked a career-high eight times in Sunday's loss to Washington.
