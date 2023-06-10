Robinson has been performing well during OTAs, Ed Kracz and John McMullen of Sports Illustrated reports.

Robinson spent most of last season on the Eagles' practice squad or on injured reserve with an ankle injury. The 2021 fourth-round pick was picked up by the Eagles in 2022 after being released by the Vikings. There was no rushing allowed during these OTA sessions, but the report notes that Robinson could carve himself a role at defensive end for the upcoming season.