The Eagles signed Robinson to their active roster from injured reserve Tuesday.
Robinson has been unavailable dating back to Oct. 15 when Philadelphia placed him on injured reserve with an ankle issue. After being given a designation to return back to the team's active roster in mid-November, the 263-pounder was finally signed Tuesday, allowing him to play in Sunday's game against the Giants if needed.
