Robinson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Robinson has spent much of the season either on the Eagles' practice squad or on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. As a result, he has yet to appear in a game. Robinson will be eligible to return for a potential Super Bowl matchup.
