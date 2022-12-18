Robinson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Robinson, who joined Philadelphia's active roster from injured reserve Dec. 6, is now slated to wait at least one more week to make his NFL debut now that it's been revealed that he won't suit up versus Chicago this weekend. Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat should each handle a hefty workload Sunday, while the 2021 fourth-rounder's next chance to take the field now comes Week 16 in Dallas.
More News
-
Eagles' Janarius Robinson: Won't play despite recent progress•
-
Eagles' Janarius Robinson: Officially back with 53-man roster•
-
Eagles' Janarius Robinson: Designated to return from IR•
-
Eagles' Janarius Robinson: Placed on IR•
-
Eagles' Janarius Robinson: Signs with Eagles•
-
Janarius Robinson: Waived by Vikings•