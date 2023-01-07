Robinson (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Robinson was a limited participant during practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, and he'll sit out the regular-season finale after sitting out Friday's sessions. With Philadelphia already locked into a playoff berth, the second-year defensive end will look to work his way back into practice ahead of next week's wild-card round.
