Robinson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Although Philadelphia signed Robinson back to their active roster from injured reserve Tuesday, he'll ultimately have to wait at least one more week to make his NFL debut. With both Robert Quinn (knee) and Derek Barnett (knee) currently on injured reserve, Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat will once again have their work cut out for them in Week 14.
More News
-
Eagles' Janarius Robinson: Officially back with 53-man roster•
-
Eagles' Janarius Robinson: Designated to return from IR•
-
Eagles' Janarius Robinson: Placed on IR•
-
Eagles' Janarius Robinson: Signs with Eagles•
-
Janarius Robinson: Waived by Vikings•
-
Vikings' Janarius Robinson: Showing potential during offseason•