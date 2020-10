Croom was signed to the active roster by the Eagles on Wednesday.

Philadelphia released guard Jamon Brown in a corresponding move to make room for the practice squad tight end. Croom caught a three-yard touchdown in his Eagles debut last week, and he should see an expanded role behind Richard Rodgers against the Giants on Thursday with both Zach Ertz (ankle) and Dallas Goedert (ankle) unavailable. Hakeem Butler is also on the roster at the tight end position.