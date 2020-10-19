Croom recorded a three-yard touchdown reception Sunday in the Eagles' 30-28 loss to the Ravens.
Making his team debut, Croom took the field as part of the Eagles' goal-line package in the fourth quarter and was able to find paydirt on his lone offensive snap of the contest. With top tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) expected to miss the next 3-to-4 weeks after exiting early in Sunday's contest, Croom should stick on the Eagles' active roster for the team's Week 7 game against the Giants on Thursday night. Ertz's absence may open up some more snaps for Croom, but expect Richard Rodgers to dominate the work at the position.