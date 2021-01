Huntley rushed five times for 19 yards and caught one of two targets for no gain across five games of the 2020 season.

Until Week 17, Huntley only saw time in the offense in the three games Miles Sanders missed due to injury and even then only played 11 snaps behind Boston Scott and Corey Clement. If the 2020 fifth-rounder is back with the Eagles next season, it will again be in a depth and special-teams role.