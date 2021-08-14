Huntley's performance in Thursday's preseason loss to the Steelers seems to have given him an advantage in pursuit of one of the Eagles' final running back roster spots, E.J. Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Huntley carried the ball four times for 15 yards and caught one of three targets for four yards in Thursday's 24-16 preseason loss to the Steelers. He returned a kick 35-yards and also had a 30-yard run called back due to penalty. The 23-year-old has garnered praise for the strides he's made in camp thus far, showcasing his playmaking ability and improvement as a pass blocker. He's battling Jordan Howard and rookie Kenneth Gainwell for one of two likely places on the team, while Kerryon Johnson currently seems to have fallen behind.