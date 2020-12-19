site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Jason Huntley: Ruled out for Week 15
Huntley (illness) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Huntley's ailment will force him to sit out Sunday's contest, but it isn't as though he was a likely candidate to see the field anyway. He's been a healthy scratch since Week 8.
