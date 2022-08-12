With Boston Scott (concussion) and Kenneth Gainwell (hip) out, Huntley is expected to garner a heavy workload during Friday's preseason opener against the Jets, Bo Wulf of The Athletic reports.

Miles Sanders may play a series or two, but Huntley will likely see the large majority of the snaps at running back Friday. Wulf also notes that undrafted rookie Kennedy Brooks will get mixed in too, but Huntley has the higher upside. The 2020 fifth-round pick appeared in one game for the Eagles last season, totaling 51 rushing yards on 13 attempts.