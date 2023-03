Kelce is slated to re-sign with the Eagles on a one-year, $14.25 million deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kelce announced Monday that he'd be returning to the Eagles for a 13th season, but the veteran offensive lineman has now agreed to the parameters of his one-year deal. The five-time All-Pro is arguably one of the best centers in the league and has suited up for at least 16 games in each of the past eight seasons.