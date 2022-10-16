Kelce (ankle) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.
Kelce suffered a sprained ankle during Philadelphia's Week 5 win over Arizona. However, he practiced in some capacity all week, including a full session Friday and will not be forced to miss any time. Kelce will continue to serve as the team's starting center.
