Kelce (elbow) is fine after exiting Sunday's game against New Orleans, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

The specifics of Kelce's elbow injury are unclear but it isn't thought to be something that will force him to miss much game time, if any. He should be considered questionable for Week 12 for the time being, with his practice status later this week giving a better indication of his ability to play Sunday.