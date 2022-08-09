Kelce had surgery on his elbow Tuesday and is expected to return by Week 1 of the regular season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the surgery was a routine "cleanout" procedure, and the veteran should make a quick recovery. The 2011 sixth-round pick was mulling retirement this offseason but ended up signing a one-year, $14 million deal to return as Philadelphia's starting center. The 34-year-old has played through numerous injuries over the past couple years but has started every game for the Eagles across the last seven seasons.