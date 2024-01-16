Kelce told teammates after Monday's 32-9 wild-card playoff loss to the Buccaneers that he intends to retire, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 36-year-old had considered retirement in recent years, but after a disappointing playoff exit, he's opting to walk away from the game after 13 seasons -- all with the Eagles. A 2011 sixth-round draft pick, Kelce claimed the Eagles' starting job at center coming out of his first training camp and never relinquished his spot atop the depth chart during his decade-plus run in Philadelphia. A six-time first-team All-Pro selection and a Super Bowl LII champion, Kelce was one of the top offensive linemen of his era and should eventually earn enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.