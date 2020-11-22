site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Leaves Sunday's game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kelce exited Sunday's game against the Browns with an elbow injury.
Kelce is considered questionable to return after suffering the injury during the first half. Luke Juriga has stepped in at center in the meantime for Philadelphia.
