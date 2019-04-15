Eagles' Jason Kelce: Plays through pain
Kelce played through an MCL sprain, a broken foot and an elbow injury last season, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Kelce was able to tough-out all three injuries, and proclaimed Monday that he's fully healthy heading into the offseason. Kelce just signed a new one-year extension with the Eagles on March 2, and is expected to be the highest paid center in the league next season. A deal that's certainly merited, given his willingness to play through injury and Super Bowl Champion resume.
