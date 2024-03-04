Kelce officially announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kelce told teammates back in January after the Eagles' wild-card playoff loss to the Buccaneers that he intended to retire, but the 36-year-old's decision is now made official. A seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time first team All-Pro, as well as Super Bowl LII champion, Kelce will make a strong bid for the Hall of Fame due to his accomplishments at center, while in the short-term leaving the Eagles with a question mark in the middle of the O-line. Backup Sua Opeta is set to hit free agency, so Philadelphia will have to seek an answer at center elsewhere.