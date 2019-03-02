Kelce signed a one-year contraction extension with the Eagles on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal is expected to make Kelce the highest paid center in the league while simultaneously providing the Eagles a small amount of cap space this offseason. There were rumors Kelce might consider retiring after dealing with a troubling elbow injury for much of the season, but those talks should be put to rest with the veteran now signed through the 2021 campaign.

