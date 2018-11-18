Kelce (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints after having initially been ruled out.

Kelce was initially ruled out for Sunday's tilt against New Orleans, but now appears to have a chance at retaking the field. The veteran lineman sustained a left elbow issue during the first quarter according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, and it's an encouraging sign that his status has been upgraded. The Eagles' offense has struggled to put up points in Kelce's absence, and would likely benefit from the star offensive tackle's return.