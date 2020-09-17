site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Jason Peters: All clear Thursday
Peters (knee) was a full participant during Thursday's practice.
Peters was a limited participant during Wednesday's session, but as evidenced by this news, he's ready to rock for Week 2. Now healthy, he'll assume his usual starting role as the team's left tackle.
