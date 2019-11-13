Eagles' Jason Peters: Back on practice field
Peters (knee) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.
The 37-year-old has missed three games because of a knee injury, but Peters' return to the practice field bodes well for his status leading up the Eagles' Week 11 matchup with New England. The veteran tackle still has two more days of practice to get ready for his anticipated return to game action.
