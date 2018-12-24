Eagles' Jason Peters: Day-to-day with quad injury
Peters is considered day-to-day after injuring his quad Sunday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Peters has played through a bevy of injuries this season, including a strained quad early in the season. Given the injuries he's toughed out it won't be a surprise if he plays through his current quad injury with the Eagles needing a win to have a chance at the playoffs. If Peters is ultimately held out look for Halapoulivaati Vaitai to start at left tackle against the Redskins in Week 17.
