Eagles' Jason Peters: Diagnosed with ACL, MCL tears
Peters (knee) underwent an MRI on Tuesday that revealed he suffered tears to both his ACL and MCL, effectively ending his season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Eagles were hopeful that Peters had only sustained damage to his MCL in Monday's 34-24 win over the Redskins, but the ACL injury will require the 35-year-old to undergo surgery. A nine-time Pro Bowler, Peters is regarded as one of the NFL's premier left tackles, so his loss is a significant one for an Eagles offense that's blossomed this season under second-year signal caller Carson Wentz. Reserve Halapoulivaati Vaitai is expected to step in at left tackle for the rest of the season in what amounts to a significant downgrade at the position.
More News
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
Need some starting options for Week 8? We’ve got you covered at every position on the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...
-
Best Week 8 streaming options
It's a monster week of byes, which means we have to dig a little deeper for streaming opti...
-
What you missed Monday: Dominant Wentz
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...