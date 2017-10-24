Peters (knee) underwent an MRI on Tuesday that revealed he suffered tears to both his ACL and MCL, effectively ending his season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Eagles were hopeful that Peters had only sustained damage to his MCL in Monday's 34-24 win over the Redskins, but the ACL injury will require the 35-year-old to undergo surgery. A nine-time Pro Bowler, Peters is regarded as one of the NFL's premier left tackles, so his loss is a significant one for an Eagles offense that's blossomed this season under second-year signal caller Carson Wentz. Reserve Halapoulivaati Vaitai is expected to step in at left tackle for the rest of the season in what amounts to a significant downgrade at the position.