Peters said after Sunday's wild-card round loss to the Seahawks that he wants to play another season in the NFL, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Peters turns 38 later this month, but the veteran tackle evidently feels good enough to play another season after the 2019 Eagles failed to overcome a plethora of injuries come playoff time.

