Eagles' Jason Peters: Expected to avoid ACL damage
Peters, who exited Monday's 34-24 win over the Redskins with an unspecified knee injury, is believed to have suffered an MCL tear, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Peters will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to confirm the injury, but an MCL tear would actually qualify as good news for the offensive tackle, who was feared to have suffered ACL damage after his departure Monday. While less serious in nature, an MCL injury would still likely force Peters to miss time, so it appears the Eagles to get by with Halapoulivaati Vaitai at left tackle until further notice.
More News
-
What you missed Monday: Dominant Wentz
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...