Peters, who exited Monday's 34-24 win over the Redskins with an unspecified knee injury, is believed to have suffered an MCL tear, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Peters will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to confirm the injury, but an MCL tear would actually qualify as good news for the offensive tackle, who was feared to have suffered ACL damage after his departure Monday. While less serious in nature, an MCL injury would still likely force Peters to miss time, so it appears the Eagles to get by with Halapoulivaati Vaitai at left tackle until further notice.