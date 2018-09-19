Peters (quadriceps) is expected to suit up against the Colts on Sunday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Peters suffered a quadriceps injury in Week 2's matchup against the Buccaneers, but appears on track to recovery before Sunday. Quarterback Carson Wentz will play his first NFL game since suffering a torn ACL in Week 14 of last season, and will strongly benefit from the veteran lineman's presence.