Eagles' Jason Peters: Expected to play Sunday
Peters (quadriceps) is expected to suit up against the Colts on Sunday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Peters suffered a quadriceps injury in Week 2's matchup against the Buccaneers, but appears on track to recovery before Sunday. Quarterback Carson Wentz will play his first NFL game since suffering a torn ACL in Week 14 of last season, and will strongly benefit from the veteran lineman's presence.
