Head coach Doug Pederson said Peters will likely stay at right guard this season, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Andre Dillard (biceps) is out for the season, so the Eagles need a new left tackle to step up. Pederson relayed that the team has options at the position, but that came after Peters signaled he would require a pay increase to play left tackle since he's playing for just $3 million in 2020. Pederson's options are Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor and Jack Driscoll -- none of which are as dependable as Peters. This may just be a negotiation tactic by Pederson, so we'll need to see how the competition plays out ahead of Week 1's matchup versus Washington.