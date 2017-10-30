Eagles' Jason Peters: Has surgery Friday
Peters underwent surgery Friday to repair ACL and MCL tears in his right knee, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Peters was placed on injured reserve last week and will miss the rest of the season while recovering from the procedure, which could limit his activity by the time training camp rolls around next summer. Given the extensive recovery timetable he'll face and his advanced age (he'll turn 36 in January), Peters' time as one of the NFL's elite left tackles could very well be over.
