Peters (knee) participated in individual drills in Tuesday's OTAs, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.

Despite being 36 years old with a torn ACL and MCL, Peters was penciled in as the starting left tackle back in February by coach Doug Pederson. There's no reason to rush the veteran into team drills, and it's a good sign that he's getting reps early in the offseason program.