Peters (toe) landed on injured reserve Saturday.
The veteran made an unexpected return to the Eagles this offseason due to the team's injury crisis on the offensive line, which has claimed Brandon Brooks (Achilles), Andre Dillard (biceps) and Isaac Seumalo (knee) so far. Peters isn't exactly a bastion of health himself at this stage in his career, however, as he battled a knee issue earlier in the season and has since suffered a toe injury that will take several weeks to heal. Jordan Mailata will be the next man up at left tackle.