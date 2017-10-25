The Eagles officially placed Peters (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.

This was the expected move after Tuesday's MRI revealed that Peters sustained tears to both his ACL and MCL. The veteran left tackle will require surgery in the near future and was replaced on the 53-man roster by offensive tackle Taylor Hart. Halapoulivaati Vaitai will likely get first crack at left tackle for the Eagles with Peters done for the year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories